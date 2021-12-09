NHS needs volunteers in Hucknall and Bulwell to help deliver vital Covid booster jabs sooner

With the Government now moving England into Plan B measures to try and combat the rise of the Omicron variant, the need for people to get their booster jabs is critical.

And to that the end, the vaccine programme has been extended as the NHS in the midlands launches a new recruitment drive for thousands of vaccination workers.

People in their 40s can now book their top up jab a month in advance – two months on from their second dose.

The NHS needs more volunteers in Hucknall and Bulwell to help administer booster jabs. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

This means that they will no longer have to wait six months after their second dose to top up their protection.

The vaccination programme is now in its most complex phase yet and the NHS is once again calling on everyone to play their part.

The NHS is looking to recruit thousands more vaccinators and volunteers to support the expansion of the programme, urging the public to sign up if they can help.

Thousands of new roles are being advertised to help the health service provide boosters to more people from across the region.

New jobs include vaccinators, admin staff and healthcare support workers – depending on demand in local areas.

People can sign up here.

The NHS is also working with the Royal Voluntary Service and St John, to drum up the support of more than 42,000 volunteers nationally.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the midlands, said: “The rollout of the vaccination programme would not be the success it has been without the help of thousands of volunteers who have given so much of their time to deliver vaccines and help us save thousands of lives.

“Now the NHS is ramping up its vaccine drive once again as so many more become eligible for their booster, sooner, following updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance, and so we are now recruiting thousands more staff to help us.

“The roles available are all flexible and range from vaccinators (paid and volunteer) and registered healthcare professionals to healthcare support workers, administrators and steward volunteers.

"All roles provide full training with appropriate supervision. If you can help, please consider stepping forward as you can play a key role in helping us to save many more lives.

“We are boosting our booster programme to get more jabs in arms more quickly and now people over the age of 40 in the midlands will be able to pre-book their booster jab two months after their second dose, a month ahead of them becoming eligible for their top up vaccine.

“With increasing numbers of confirmed Omicron cases across the region, vaccination is critical to bolster our defences against this new variant.

"Please get your first, second or booster jab without delay.”

The NHS intends to offer every eligible adult an opportunity to book in for their booster jab by the end of January.