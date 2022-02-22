One in four Hucknall adults still unvaccinated against Covid-19 as councillor urges people to get jabbed

While millions of people across the UK have been jabbed, in Hucknall, take-up has remained stubbornly low, despite several visits to the town by the NHS mobile vaccine bus and regular walk-in clinics at pharmacies and venues like Rolls-Royce Leisure Centre, where another jabs clinic is running this Sunday (February 27).

The alarming statistic for Hucknall was posted by Torkard Hill Medical Centre on its Facebook page.

The post went on to urge people not to delay and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

One in four adults in Hucknall still hasn't had a Covid jab, according to a local pharmacy. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

It said: “Vaccines are safe and work.

"It's never too late to get vaccinated and boosted, please book online or ring 119.”

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “This is something we have been raising with NHS and other health bosses continually for some time.

"This is exactly why the vaccination bus has visited Hucknall more times than anywhere else in the district.

"Right at the start of the vaccination programme, we fought for vaccination services to be available at Rolls-Royce Leisure.

"Whilst we were successful in sorting this, it meant that Hucknall was months behind schedule.

“We will continue to fight to improve vaccination services in Hucknall and would encourage everybody to get a jab – it’s not too late to start.

“There has been conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory on social media and that hasn’t helped.

"I suffered terribly from Covid as have many hundreds of Hucknall residents.

"I would encourage everybody to do their bit to protect themselves and others from this horrible virus.”