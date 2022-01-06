The Cowshed on High Street was looking forward to carrying the success of a good Christmas and new year – but the Omicron virus sweeping across the county at the moment had other ideas.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Cowshed said: It's with a heavy heart we have to inform you that the curse of Covid has struck once again.

“Due to staff members having to isolate, we will not be able to open this coming weekend.

"But as they say every cloud has a silver lining, so we'll be using the downtime to do some early spring cleaning and restocking ready for opening up again on Wednesday, January 12.

“As usual, we will be hosting live music every Friday and Saturday nights throughout the year, with some very special events planned for the summer.

"Our wood-fired pizzas will also be available to eat in or take away from January 12, alongside some exiting new future additions to the menu

“Once again we would like to thank all of our customers for your fantastic support over the last couple of challenging years.

“We've met some really lovely people and made some fantastic new friends.