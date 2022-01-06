Popular Hucknall bar shut this weekend due to Covid - but is raring to forge ahead to a great 2022

The Cowshed was looking forward to carrying on the success of a good Christmas and New Year celebration. But as with many businesses and families it has been impacted by Covid.

Despite having to close this weekend, effectively simply extending the traditional New Year break enjoyed by independent establishments by just three days, the time will be put to good use at a bar that has become a huge part of the town’s night-time scene.

For those at the helm plan to restock and clean and give some well-earned recuperation time to the ‘knackered’ staff after the festive rush. It will fully re-open on Wednesday January 12 as the Central Walk venue is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in any case.

The Cowshed won't be opening this weekend as staff are isolating

Posting on its Facebook page, the Cowshed said: “It's with a heavy heart we have to inform you that the curse of Covid has struck once again.

“Due to a staff member having to isolate, we will not be able to open this coming weekend.

"But as they say every cloud has a silver lining, so we'll be using the downtime to do some early spring cleaning and restocking ready for opening up again on Wednesday, January 12.

“As usual, we will be hosting live music every Friday and Saturday nights throughout the year, with some very special events planned for the summer!

“Our legendary wood-fired pizzas will also be available to eat in or take away from January 12, alongside some exiting new future additions to the menu (keep an eye out for updates, guys).

“Once again we would like to thank all of our customers for your fantastic support over the last couple of challenging years. We've met some really lovely people and made some fantastic new friends. Two of our regular customers, Max and Justin, summed it up for us on New Year's Eve when they said ‘it's like a family in here now’.

"So here's to another brilliant year at The Cowshed...the best little bar in town!”

The Dispatch would like to make it clear there has not been an ‘outbreak’. This decision is due to a member of staff testing positive – like many other Hucknall residents – away from the bar.

There are currently no staff present at the bar.