Record number of Covid jabs delivered in Nottinghamshire as booster programme ramps up

It comes after the local NHS ramped up its vaccination programme to deliver more jabs to the public as quickly as possible.

The new national push has resulted in more appointments being available, more sites opening, and hundreds of staff and volunteers being redeployed to help deliver more vaccinations and help the sites run smoothly.

The public are now being urged to book an appointment or walk into certain sites for a booster if they have not had one already.

More than 85,000 Covid jabs were administered in Nottinghamshire last week. Photo: Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images

Local NHS bosses have confirmed there are more than 45,000 appointments available up until New Year’s Eve with more being added every day.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioing Group: said: “Last week was a record week of vaccinations here in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and that is an incredible testament to our vaccination teams who are working extremely hard around the clock to protect the public.

“We have plenty of appointments available to be booked and we have opened three new sites specifically for walk-ins so there are plenty of options available for the public to get their jab.

"I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet had a booster to get one as soon as possible.

"You may experience a sore arm and feel a bit achy, but that is far better than being poorly for up to 10 days with Covid-19 and face the prospect of having more complications such as long Covid.

“If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you haven’t been forgotten, you can still book or walk into our sites and I would urge you to do that as soon as possible to give yourself the best possible chance of protection.”