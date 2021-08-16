Today: Catch the Covid mobile vaccine bus in Hucknall

The bus is on the car park at Tesco on Ashgate Road until 2pm.

This was after Ashfield district councillors raised the issue of poor vaccination levels in the centre of Hucknall with health bosses.

Figure have revealed that the number of residents who were doubly vaccinated in Hucknall Central is nearly 20 per cent lower than other areas in the county like West Bridgford.

The Covid vaccine bus is coming to Hucknall next week. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North, said: “We would encourage anybody who has not been vaccinated to pay Tesco a visit today.

"It’s critical that we all do our bit to fight this pandemic.

"We campaigned tirelessly to ensure that vaccinations were available at Rolls Royce Leisure after Hucknall was ignored earlier in the year.

"We’ve now been working behind the scenes to deal with the low vaccination rates in Hucknall.

"We’re pleased to have sorted this but residents must take advantage.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, raised this issue with both public health and NHS bosses last month.

He said: “An urgent meeting was held between Ashfield District Council, NHS bosses and Clinical Commissioning Group representatives.

"Hucknall councillors raised the issue of lower than average vaccination levels in the centre of the town.

"That was put to the meeting and this bus visiting Hucknall is one of the results.