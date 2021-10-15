Vaccination bus heading back to Ashfield as Covid cases rocket

In the last week, up to October 10, there have been 853 new cases of Covid-19 – up 211 compared to the previous week.

As a result, following pressure from councillors, there will be three visits to the district next week by NHS vaccination bus.

It will be at the Badger Box in Annesley on Tuesday, October 19, from 12noon to 4pm, Prolog Fulfilment Ltd on Sherwood Business Park, also on Tuesday, October 19, from 5pm to 7pm and then at the The Oval in Carsic on Wednesday, October 20, from 10am to 4pm.

The Covid vaccination bus will be back in Ashfield next week and back in Hucknall later this month. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

The bus will also be paying several visits to Hucknall in the week starting October 25.

Ashfield has consistently been close to the top 10 of any area in the country for positive Covid cases, yet vaccination levels remain stubbornly low with 17 per cent of residents yet to have their first dose of a vaccine and 24 per cent not having their second dose.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said, “The levels of positive Covid tests remain significantly higher in Ashfield than the vast majority of the country.

"This is a huge concern and that’s why we have been pushing NHS bosses to improve access to vaccination levels via their mobile units.

"I repeat to residents my plea for them to follow social distancing guidelines.

"Covid has not gone away and there’s no pretending otherwise.

"It’s rampant in our district and I plead with residents to take precautions including wearing masks on public transport, shops and when they are engaging with others.

"Please don’t take your eye off the ball.

"We will continue to work with the NHS to ensure residents can get their jabs.”