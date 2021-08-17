Council leader warns against Covid complacency as case rates rise in Ashfield

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) was speaking after latest statistics also reveal parts of Hucknall have up to 20 per cent lower vaccination levels compared to areas like West Bridgford.

Neighbouring district Mansfield has the second-highest rate of new cases in the country and Coun Zadrozny says he will contact Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams to work together to help bring the numbers back down.

Coun Zadrozny said: “With Government restrictions lifting – it would be easy to think that we don’t have to be careful anymore.

Coun Jason Zadrozny says we cannot get complacent about Covid

These figures tell a different story, however, with figures rising dramatically in places with lower than average vaccination levels like Ashfield and Mansfield.

"Coronavirus doesn’t recognise town boundaries and it is clear that there is major problem in north Nottinghamshire.

"That’s why Ashfield should be working with Mansfield to effectively deal with the rising figures.

“Coronavirus remains a serious health risk.

"In the light of these figures, I would advise residents to stay cautious to help protect yourself and others.