Health experts have urged ‘caution’ despite legal Covid restrictions easing.

Amanda Sullivan chief officer for integrated care in Nottinghamahire said coronavirus cases has risen “significantly.”

In the seven days to July 20, there were now 107 Covid patients in hospitals. Sixteen percent were “critically ill, needing intensive care”.

Cases are rising

“The number of people in hospital was at half of the rate of what we saw in wave one." Alison said.

Mansfield and Ashfield were amongst the county’s lowest, though still considered “very high.” Mansfield was 481.2 per 100,000 with 526 cases, Ashfield; 527.7 per 100,000, with 675 cases.

Dawn Jenkin public health consultant for Nottinghamshire County Council urged “caution, common sense and being careful in how we interact,” due to high levels of coronavirus circulating.

"Across the county rates are very high and rising. We are by no means through with Covid it’s definitely still out there.”

But cases are still low in Mansfield and Ashfield

County rates were at 674 per 100,000, (seven days to July 17) above the national average.

Bassetlaw saw the highest rate at 895 per 100 000 and rising. One in 100 people in Bassetlaw tested positive for Covid in the past week.

A similar picture was seen across the county with cases seen in younger age groups “likely linked to younger people un-vaccinated.”

Rising rates were also now being seen in every age group.

Walk in jabs were still available, and now included those aged 18 in the next three months. Vaccinations were also available to some 16-18 and 13-15 year-olds with vulnerabilities.

“As families look forward to enjoying the summer weather. remember to protect yourself family and friends with the hands space and face measures, it may feel inconvenient but the bug hasn’t changed, if anything it is more infectious.” Dawn added.

She also urged vaccination and testing.

David Johns Nottingham city public health consultant said the city saw up to 1978 cases in the seven days to July 17, with a rising forecast. Case rates were 594.2 per 1000,000.

Covid activity and pressure was seen in NHS and social care settings.

“Monday saw the easing of most of the legal restriction on social contact and face coverings, however what is not easing is Covid 19.”