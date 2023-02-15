Doctors in Nottinghamshire see more than double amount of patients than England average

Data provided by the Integrated Care Board – which commissions general practice to deliver primary medical services – shows that in total, 644,260 appointments took place in Nottinghamshire in November 2022, while the England average for the same period was 294,614 appointments.

The ICB has shared the data with Nottinghamshire Council ahead of a health scrutiny committee meeting.

Papers state the local NHS system has been under “unprecedented pressure” recently with critical incidents in July 2022, September 2022 and December 2022.

The meeting will be held at County Hall. County Hall is the current headquarters of Nottinghamshire Council, in West Bridgford.

The council says access to GP services is a “recurring issue raised by residents”.

Across Nottinghamshire ICB, there are 131 general practices across a population of more than 1.2 million people, with data showing the system is dealing with high demand for appointments.

In October 2022, 653,783 appointments took place locally, compared with the England average of 301,788, while workforce demand is also a “challenge” with vacancies and sickness levels.

Data shows the number of face-to-face appointments is on the rise – during the coronavirus pandemic, many appointments were only on the phone or video call to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The number of face-to-face appointments in November 2022 was about 442,000, in comparison with 402,000 in November 2021.

NHS papers state: “A priority for NHS England is to ensure a range of types of appointments are available to patients and practices are required to offer and promote online and video consultations.