End of an era as Hucknall fire station closes after 75 years

It’s the end of another era in Hucknall with the closure of its fire station after 75 years.

However, fears that the fire service will be lost to the town for good have been allayed because it is moving further along Watnall Road to the premises of the ambulance station.

There, a new, shared site has been created for the fire, ambulance and police services.

It is believed to be the first tri-service station in Nottinghamshire, with firefighters, paramedics and police officers all working under one roof as part of cost-cutting measures.

Coun Jim Blagden, of Hucknall, said: “People have been saying that the fire station is another thing we have lost in Hucknall.

“But we have not. It has just relocated. It has good access to the M1, and I am all for progress.”

The vacated fire station first opened in 1944 to support RAF Hucknall. It has served the town ever since then and, over the years, crews have collected memorabilia, which has been transferred to the new site and will be featured on a custom-made wall.

Craig Day, district manager for the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “While the old station holds many fond memories, we are looking forward to a new chapter.

“Moving to a new site is a fantastic investment in the on-call team at Hucknall and fully embraces collaborative working with our blue-light partners.

“The new location provides a great opportunity for those who live or work near to the station to come and join as on-call firefighters.”

After a lot of preparation, building work began at the existing ambulance station, run by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, in early May this year.

Two major new extensions have been constructed to make room for the additional fleet of emergency vehicles.

Ian Pritchard, assistant chief officer of the Nottinghamshire fire service, said: “Planning for this move has been going on behind the scenes for nearly three years.

“When these projects are delivered, the amount of time and effort involved is often overlooked.

“Many of our staff have been working hard for a long time to get everything ready for our crews to move in. “