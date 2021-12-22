With trams running throughout the holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day itself, NET is reminding customers of the Government requirement to wear a face covering when using public transport, unless they are exempt.

Steve Leyland, head of customer experience, explained: “While there remains a lot of uncertainty around the latest Covid variant, we want people to continue to feel as comfortable as possible when travelling by tram.

“With the catchline ‘mask up and enjoy the ride’, the new signage offers customers friendly encouragement to follow the guidelines and show consideration for fellow passengers as they travel around the city for work or pleasure.”

Posters like this will be on all trams this Christmas period

Over the holidays, a full timetable will be in operation on Christmas Eve and on December 29 to December 31, with late-night trams until 2am on New Year’s Eve.

A Sunday service will be in operation on all other days (except Christmas Day when no trams will run) until a full timetable returns on January 4.