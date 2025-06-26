Fewer talking therapy referrals made in Nottinghamshire as rates vary significantly across England

Fewer referrals for anxiety and depression talking therapies were made in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in April, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, waiting times between referral and treatment varied significantly across the country.

NHS talking therapies, or psychological therapies, help treat people with depression or anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, and do not require having been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

The number of talking therapy referals in Nottinghamshire has fallen. Photo: Other

New NHS England figures show 2,750 referrals for talking therapies were received in the former NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG area in April – down from 2,840 a year earlier.

Of the 1,530 referrals finishing treatment in the area in April, 1,495 (98 per cent) had accessed treatment within six weeks, and all had within 18 weeks.

NHS guidelines state all talking therapies should provide ‘timely access to treatment’, and dictate 75 per cent of patients should have a first appointment within six weeks of referral and 95 per cent within 18 weeks of referral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, waits for the 133,908 referrals made across England in April varied significantly.

Only 11 NHS areas had all their referrals access treatment within six weeks, while 15 areas did not meet the 75 per cent guideline.

Alexa Knight, director of England at the Mental Health Foundation, said: "When someone’s struggling with their mental health and reaches out for support, being met with a long wait for help can be devastating.

"Access to good quality, culturally appropriate therapy can make a huge difference in preventing someone's mental health from worsening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show 49 per cent of referrals finishing treatment in April in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire showed reliable recovery, 70 per cent reliable improvement and six per cent reliable deterioration.

Across England, 48 per cent showed reliable recovery, 69 per cent reliable improvement and six per cent reliable deterioration.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Severe anxiety and depression has a major impact on people’s lives and the NHS is here to provide a range of treatments, including our world leading NHS Talking Therapies Programme, which is providing evidence-based mental health support to more than a million people a year.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, please don’t hesitate to self-refer to your local talking therapies service or contact your GP practice."