Nottingham City Council has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the city, as a patient has tested positive.

A city council spokesman said: "We can confirm that a Nottingham has a resident has tested positive for COVID-19. We're working closely with the NHS and Public Health England on this. The best advice is regular handwashing with soap & water and to call NHS 111 if you have concerns."

Current NHS advice states that the symptoms of coronavirus are a cough, a high temperature, and shortness of breath.

To avoid catching or spreading the virus, you should wash your hands with soap and water when you get home or into work, use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water is not available, and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Alison Challenger, Director of Public Health for Nottingham City Council, said that the risk to public health remains low.

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust announced on Thursday.

As of 9am on 5 March 2020, 18,083 people have been tested in the UK, of which 17,968 were confirmed negative and 115 were confirmed as positive.

The NHS advise that anyone who is feeling unwell and who has recently visited one of the affected areas should phone the NHS 111 helpline for help and advice.

They stress that you should not visit the doctor or hospital, but instead self-isolate at home.