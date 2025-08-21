Get fit on two wheels or two feet in Bulwell this September
Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is back in Bulwell in September with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.
Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held every Monday throughout September at Bulwell Riverside.
Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday with day sessions only at 11am.
Led bike rides are taking place at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Wednesday, September 17 and Saturday, September 20 between 10am and 11am on both days.
And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, September 17 between 10am and 1pm.