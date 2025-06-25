Get fit with Bulwell walking and cycling events in July

By John Smith
Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is back in Bulwell in July with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held every Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday with day sessions only at 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A free bike ride leader course is on Wednesday, July 2 from 10.15am to 2pm at Bulwell Riverside

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, July 16 between 10am and 1pm.

Related topics:BulwellNottingham City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice