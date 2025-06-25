Get fit with Bulwell walking and cycling events in July

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is back in Bulwell in July with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held every Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday with day sessions only at 11am.

A free bike ride leader course is on Wednesday, July 2 from 10.15am to 2pm at Bulwell Riverside

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, July 16 between 10am and 1pm.