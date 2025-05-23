Get fit with Bulwell walking and cycling events in June

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project returns to Bulwell in June with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held on Mondays between 11am and noon at Bulwell Riverside and Tuesdays from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday with a day session from 11am to noon and an evening walk from 7pm to 8pm.

Adults learn to cycle and adults regain cycling confidence sessions are taking place at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Friday, June 6, Friday, June 13, Friday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 24 with learn to cycle sessions from 10am to 11am and regaining cycling confidence sessions from 11am to noon on all days.

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, June 18 between 10am and 1pm.