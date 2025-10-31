Get fit with Bulwell walking and cycling events in November

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is back in Bulwell in November with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held every Monday (November 3, 10, 17 and 24 ) at Bulwell Riverside.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre on Hucknall Lane every Thursday (November 6, 13, 20 and 27) with day sessions only at 11am.

Adults learn to cycle – one-to-one sessions – will be taking place at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Wednesday, November 5 between 11am and 12noon, and Wednesday, November 12 from 10am to 11am and 11am to 12noon.

Travel Well walking and cycling sessions are back in Bulwell next month. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Led bike rides will be taking place Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground from 10am to 11am on Saturday, November 15 and again at the same times on Friday, November 28.

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, November 19 between 10am and 1pm.