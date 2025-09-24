Get fit with Bulwell walking and cycling events in October

By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2025, 00:00 BST
Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is back in Bulwell in October with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held every Monday (October 6, 13, 20 and 27) at Bulwell Riverside.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre on Hucknall Lane every Thursday (October 2, 19, 16, 23 and 30) with day sessions only at 11am.

Led bike rides will be taking place Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Saturday, October 18 from 10am to 11am and on Thursday, October 23 from 2pm to 3pm.

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, October 15 between 10am and 1pm.

