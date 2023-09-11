Hall Park Care Home marks Housekeeping Week

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

Resident Pauline helping housekeeper Gail

Residents enjoyed helping the housekeeping team with a few odd jobs like helping fold the bed lining and setting the tables for mealtime.

Residents also gave thanks bygiving handmade cards and handwritten letters to housekeeping staff with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do. I really enjoyed seeing the residents get involved by helping out with the housekeeping."

Pauline, a resident at Hall Park care home commented: I’ve had such a lovely time today, sending time with housekeeper Gail, it really is a joy to give back by helping and being able to thank our wonderful housekeepers – they do so much for us.”

Housekeepers Gail and Wendy with their homemade thank you cards, made by our residents

