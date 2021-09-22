Have your say on Hucknall health services and plans for new GP hub on Piggins Croft in the town

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, at the Piggins Croft car park in Hucknall

Partners who deliver services in Hucknall, including GPs, the local council, voluntary organisations and other groups, are asking for feedback.

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is co-ordinating and will analyse the survey on behalf of all partners.The survey is asking local residents, carers, communities and members of the public to share their thoughts and feedback about the proposals for the Hucknall In Community Health and Wellbeing Hub.

The hub would host a range of services all under one roof helping to prevent and treat illness and encourage people to live healthier lives.

By sharing your ideas you can help shape the services in your area to ensure that the hub will meet the requirements and needs of local people and have the right facilities to do so.This survey will run until Monday, October 4 and is available online at /www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XMWFR9P?fbclid.

Should you require paper copies of the survey please contact Katie Swinburn at [email protected] or call or text 07385 360071.

Any information provided within this survey and relating to the Hucknall In Community Health and Wellbeing Project will not be shared with any other organisations (who are not a partner) and will remain confidential.