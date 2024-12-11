Health and care organisations in Notts ask you to sign up to their new WhatsApp channel for the latest health and care updates

Health and care organisations in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have launched a new WhatsApp channel to help keep local people up to date with health and wellbeing advice, services and news.

The channel will share important health information such as locations of vaccine clinics, pharmacy bank holiday opening hours and emergency updates.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “WhatsApp is used by so many of our local communities, so it’s a great way for us to send out important health and wellbeing information.

“People will need to sign up to our channel to get updates, but messages can then be forwarded on to family, friends and colleagues, so we hope more people will be able to find out about key services like vaccination clinics or bank holiday pharmacy opening times.”

Illustration of a mobile phone alongside a QR code

Scan the QR code to sign up to the channel or use the join link on your mobile device: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqwTSq4CrfrNFaw8W1s.

It’s quick and easy to sign up and none of your details, such as your name or phone number, will be visible.