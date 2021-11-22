This follows previous calls from the chairman, Coun Sue Saddington, for the medical director and the chairman of the trust to resign following a damning report into the trust’s maternity services.

Coun Saddington (Con) and her vice-chairman Coun Matt Barney (Con), recently met with the health secretary Sajid Javid MP (Con) and personally handed him a letter calling for a public inquiry into maternity services at the Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital.

Coun Saddington said: “I am pleased to say that our concerns have been put in a letter to the health secretary and, at a recent event, he assured both myself and Coun Barney that this would be referred to the health minister and dealt with accordingly.

Coun Sue Saddington, chairman of the health scrutiny committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, wants a public inquiry into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot