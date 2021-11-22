Health committee head wants public inquiry into maternity services at Nottingham University HospitalsTrust
The chairman of the health scrutiny committee at Nottinghamshire County Council has called for a public inquiry into the maternity services at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
This follows previous calls from the chairman, Coun Sue Saddington, for the medical director and the chairman of the trust to resign following a damning report into the trust’s maternity services.
Coun Saddington (Con) and her vice-chairman Coun Matt Barney (Con), recently met with the health secretary Sajid Javid MP (Con) and personally handed him a letter calling for a public inquiry into maternity services at the Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital.
Coun Saddington said: “I am pleased to say that our concerns have been put in a letter to the health secretary and, at a recent event, he assured both myself and Coun Barney that this would be referred to the health minister and dealt with accordingly.
“The maternity services issue at NUH is one we feel needs urgent attention and I am delighted that the health minister will be looking into it immediately and responding to our public inquiry request.”