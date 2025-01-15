Healthy Hearts for Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 500 people in Hucknall have now benefited from NHS events aimed at improving health and wellbeing.

The Healthy Hearts events have offered a range of health checks for Hucknall residents including blood tests, blood pressure, BMI and heart monitoring. Two events have been held so far, with two more scheduled for 18 and 26 January.

GPs from the area have been inviting patients via text message after assessing who would benefit most from the events.

People attending have also had the opportunity to find out about a range of services and support including health and wellbeing services, diet and exercise advice, mental health support and advice and guidance services.

Dr Kerri Sallis, Clinical Director for Hucknall, said: “These events are a fantastic example of health and community services working together to meet the needs of our patients at venues across Hucknall. Our data is showing that we are finding conditions such as hypertension, COPD and signs of pre-diabetes as a result of people attending these events. By proactively finding these conditions, this means that people can get the treatment and support they need to live healthier lives.

“The events have also been a great way letting people know about services that can support them, such as talking therapy services or exercise referral shemes to get them involved in activities and networks in their local community. I want to say a big thank you to all the partners who have worked together to make these events happen.”

The Healthy Hearts events have been funded through NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Health Inequalities Innovation and Investment Fund.

Contact Jon Stevens for further information or if you would like to get involved.