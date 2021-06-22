Here's where your nearest defibrillator location is in these Dispatch areas
The shocking scenes of the footballer Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during a match at the Euros last weekend has led to calls for more defibrillators to be placed at football grounds and other public spaces across the country
Many areas now have defibrillators in public places but many people don’t know where they are.
Here are the current locations for the Dispatch area:
Hucknall
Ashfield District Council offices, Watnall Road.
Nabbs Lane Pharmacy, Nabbs Lane.
Titchfield Park Cafe, Park Drive.
Beardall Fields Primary School, Kenbrook Road.
Ballers & Hackers Wigwam Lane.
Co-op, Watnall Road.
Next to Spelt & Rye, Carlingford Road.
Flying High Academy, Shepherd Street.
Hucknall Cricket Club, Hayden Lane.
JR’s Gym, Watnall Road.
Bulwell
United Reform Church, Broomhill Road.
St Mary’s Church, Highbury Road.
Bestwood Village
Post Office, Park Road.
Papplewick
Village Hall, Linby Lane.
Papplewick & Linby CC, off Hall Lane.Linby
Red phone box opposite Horse & Groom, Main Street.