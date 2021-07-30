Hospital bosses stress to Hucknall and Bulwell people of the importance of getting the Covid jab as cases rise

Critical Care consultants at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) – which includes Queen’s Medical Centre – issued the stark warning in a bid to encourage unprotected people to have the jab.

Latest figures reveal that in NUH there were 122 Covid-19 patients with 21 people in the most serious condition in intensive care.

Latest vaccination figures reveal that around 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients in intensive care at the trust are unvaccinated.

Health chiefs says it's vital people don't delay in getting their Covid jabs

Just over half were aged under 44.

Of all Covid-19 patients at NUH, more than 60 per cent have not been vaccinated, with a further 10 per cent only having had the first dose.

Thea De Beer, adult intensive care consultant and a clinical director at NUH, said: “It’s very worrying to see increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care.

"What is perhaps most striking is that many are relatively young, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated – currently around 90 per cent.

“It’s very difficult for our staff to see otherwise young, healthy people requiring help with their breathing, and in some cases fighting for their life, due to a virus for which we have a safe and effective vaccine.

"As frontline critical care professionals our message couldn’t be more clear – if you have not yet had the vaccine please do so as soon as you can.

“We know that getting both doses of the vaccine is the best protection against Covid-19.

"Not only does it reduce your chances of contracting the virus, if you do it will likely be far less severe, and you are far less likely to need hospital treatment.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, added: “Latest figures show hospital admissions and beds occupied by Covid-19 patients are continuing to rise.

"The virus is not just affecting the elderly – many of those in hospital in the most serious condition are younger adults who have not been fully vaccinated or who have not had a vaccine at all.

“I would urge everyone who hasn’t had a vaccine to do so and I would urge those who are due their second dose to make sure they attend after eight weeks.

"It is vital for giving yourself and those around you the best possible protection against Covid-19. It is easier than ever to grab a jab with walk in sites open seven days a week across the city and county.”

All vaccination sites across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are offering walk-in appointments for first and second doses.

Second doses will be available for those who had their first dose 56 days – eight weeks – ago.

The public can see the latest opening times on the website here or alternatively can book an appointment online here or by calling 119.