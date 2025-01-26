Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are an estimated 2.4 million cases of food poisoning in the UK every year.

A Sunday roast is a popular weekly dinner enjoyed by many families across the UK.

This is how to store your Sunday roast leftovers safely.

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) estimate that there are 2.4 million cases of food poisoning in the UK every year. Symptoms are unpleasant and can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Food poisoning can happen if we eat food that has been left out for too long, or has not been stored correctly after it has been cooked.

A Sunday roast is a weekly event in many households throughout the UK, with families catching up and getting together before the beginning of another working week. But, what do you do if you find yourself with leftovers, how do you safely store them and is it okay to reheat them? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to safely store your Sunday roast leftovers

If you have leftovers from your Sunday Roast there are two ways you can safely store them, either by allowing the food to cool down and then placing it in the fridge, where it must be eaten within two days or by freezing it.

Leftovers should be stored in individual, clean, sealed food containers to avoid cross-contamination.

How to reheat Sunday roast leftovers

You should only reheat your leftovers once. The FSA explain that this is because when food is exposed to repeatedly changing temperatures, this provides more opportunity for bacteria to grow and give you food poisoning.

Leftovers can be reheated in the microwave, oven or on the hob, it’s important to make sure you have reheated your food thoroughly, with some leftovers you may have to divide them into smaller portions to do this.

If reheating on the microwave, follow the original instructions on the food packaging, including when to stir as this can help prevent heat “pockets” of cold food. If reheating on the hob, stir frequently and make sure the food is piping hot throughout.

How long does chicken last in the fridge?

Chicken can be eaten cold if it has been cooked properly, left to cool and put in the fridge within two hours as the fridge will help slow the growth of bacteria. The FSA advise that leftovers in the fridge must be eaten within 48 hours, or they should be frozen.

You can find out more about how to safely store your Sunday roast leftovers at the Food Standard Agency.