How would you change the NHS in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire?

Health Leaders in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have welcomed the launch of a new national conversation about the future of the NHS and are encouraging local people and organisations to share their ideas and experiences.

Change NHS: help build a health service fit for the future is a national conversation launched on 21 October, 2024. It will play a key role in the development of the 10-Year Health Plan, to be launched in the Spring and is the biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS since its birth.

Members of the public and NHS staff are being invited to share their experiences, views and ideas for fixing the NHS via a new online platform, change.nhs.uk, which will be live until the start of next year and also available via the NHS App.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB welcomed the launch of the listening exercise. She said: “Lord Darzi’s recent national review of the NHS described the large variations in the access to and quality of care provided to people – the same inequalities we see within Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

“The forthcoming 10 Year Health Plan provides an opportunity to reset the NHS and make it fit for the longer-term. I am delighted that the Government and NHS England are adopting the true principles of listening and co-creation and providing NHS staff and patients – the people who see the very best and the very worst of the NHS – to play such a significant role in the development of the plan. I urge local people and NHS employees to make their voices heard through this process.”

The 10 year-plan will be based on three key themes, highlighted as the way forward in the recent Lord Darzi report. They are:

A shift from hospital to community - including new neighbourhood health centres, where people can see family doctors, district nurses, care workers, physiotherapists, health visitors or mental health specialists under the same roof.

- including new neighbourhood health centres, where people can see family doctors, district nurses, care workers, physiotherapists, health visitors or mental health specialists under the same roof. Moving from analogue to digital - bringing together a single patient record, summarising patient health information, test results, and letters in one place, through the NHS App and making it quicker and easier to share information between different parts of the NHS.

- bringing together a single patient record, summarising patient health information, test results, and letters in one place, through the NHS App and making it quicker and easier to share information between different parts of the NHS. Sickness to prevention - shorten the time people spend in ill health and prevent illnesses before they happen. This may include the use of wearable technology to monitor the health of patients with certain conditions in the comfort of their own home.

To take part in the conversation visit https://change.nhs.uk/