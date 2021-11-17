Hucknall and all other Nottinghamshire fire stations now fitted with defibrillators

In the last three years, defibrillators (also known as AEDs) across the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service estate have been used 25 times to save a life.

In 2021, defibrillators have been deployed twice, once at West Bridgford Fire Station and another at Southwell Fire Station.

Members of the public might be instructed to use a defibrillator after calling 999 from the patient.

East Midlands Ambulance Service will advise the nearest available defibrillator, if within 500 metres, and how to get full access.

Graham Tuckwood, crew manager from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “These defibrillators are another example of how we can keep our communities safe.

“It is important to remember that lives are saved by following the ‘chain of survival’, not just with a defibrillator.

"If you see somebody you suspect to be experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, call 999 first and begin immediate CPR.

Like all other Nottinghamshire fire stations, Hucknall now has a defibrillator anyone can use

"Follow any further instructions over the phone”.

All of the defibrillators located at Nottinghamshire fire stations are owned and supplied by Community Heartbeat Trust, a national charity.

Martin Fagan, national secretary of Community Heartbeat Trust, said: “Time is key and by placing the defibrillators where they can be easily found, coupled with community training in the chain of survival, lives will be saved.

"The project with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been a great example of teams working together to deliver best practise.”

James Hornby, operational support manager at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Using a defibrillator on a person experiencing cardiac arrest as soon as possible gives the best chance of survival.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service actively encourage the placement of public access defibrillators by organisations, businesses and communities.