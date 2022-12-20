Pharmacists are urging people to ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.

Advertisement

On Christmas Day, St Albans Pharmacy in Bulwell will be open from 12noon to 2pm.

These are the pharmacies that will be open on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

The pharmacy at Hucknall Tesco will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 27 and 10am to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Bulwell will be open from 11am to 5pm on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement