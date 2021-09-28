The plea is being made to encourage people suffering with minor illnesses – like coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains – to visit their local pharmacy and avoid accident and emergency departments unnecessarily.

The message also comes in time of World Pharmacy Day which takes place on Saturday, September 25.

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG hope by promoting the range of services available at the 206 pharmacies across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will help support NHS staff as they continue to manage current demand, clear backlogs and extend the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

Mindy Bassi, Chief Pharmacist at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “Community pharmacists – like all our NHS staff – have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and I’d like to thank pharmacy teams across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for the role they have played.

“If you’re experiencing a minor health concern, I would urge you to consider speaking to your local pharmacy or visit NHS111 online first, rather than calling your GP or turning-up to an accident and emergency department.

“Community pharmacies are among the NHS’s most trusted services but many people simply don’t realise the incredible range of support and advice they offer locally – often without the need for an appointment.

Pharmacists are experts in medicines who can help patients with a range of minor health concerns.

If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure patients get the help they need.

More information about how a pharmacist could help you is available on the NHS website.

You can also find your local pharmacist with the easy-to-use postcode search facility here.