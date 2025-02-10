Hucknall care home is officially ranked the best in Nottinghamshire
Hazelgrove Care Home, situated on Farley’s Lane, also scored 10 out of 10 for its reviews from residents and their families.
Renowned for its Montessori approach to care, Hazelgrove empowers residents to maintain independence, build confidence, and engage in meaningful activities that promote well-being.
In addition to its top ranking and 10/10 status, the home has also earned several prestigious accolades, including the Dementia Quality Mark and Nottinghamshire Council’s band five quality score.
Posting on its Facebook page, the home’s owners Milford Care, said: “We at Milford Care are absolutely thrilled to share that Hazelgrove Care Home has been ranked the number one care home in Nottinghamshire.
"This incredible achievement is all thanks to our dedicated team, whose kindness, compassion, and hard work make our home a truly special place.
"A huge thank you to our wonderful residents and their families for their support and heartfelt reviews – we couldn’t have done it without you.
"At Milford Care, we pride ourselves on providing the highest standard of care, creating a warm and welcoming environment where our residents can boost their self-esteem and practice independence.
"Here’s to more memories and more smiles.”
Camelia Bran, manager at Hazelgrove, also expressed her excitement about the achievement and said: “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our team.
"Every day, we strive to create a warm, supportive environment where our residents feel valued and at home.
"Knowing that our efforts have made a real difference to so many families is truly rewarding.
"Hazelgrove has been meticulously designed using the best practices in care, design, food and nutrition and methods to enable the person to feel like they belong and have purpose in a safe and caring environment.”
Hazelgrove is one of six care homes run by Milford Care across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, including Buddleia House which is also in Hucknall, while Hazelgrove was rated ‘Good’ on its last inspection.
They specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and day care.
For more information about Hazelgrove and how they can help your loved one, contact 0115 9680706 or email [email protected]