Hucknall could get a new health centre, says MP

A new health centre could soon be built in Hucknall, it has been confirmed by MP Mark Spencer.

The clinical commissioning group (CCG) for the town has announced that it is developing an outline business case for the health centre.

And although the proposal was still dependent on several factors, such as finding the right location and securing funding, Mr Spencer was delighted that all the relevant agencies were behind the scheme.

He said: “While we’re still in the early stages, this is great news. I will continue to work with the relevant groups to move forward, and make sure residents are kept informed.

“Hucknall is growing, and it is vital that local services grow with the town so that they are not overstretched.”

Mr Spencer organised urgent talks on healthcare in Hucknall after the scare earlier this year that almost resulted in the closure of the Whyburn Medical Practice and its GP surgeries on Curtis Street.

He brought together not only the CCG but also GPs, councils and NHS representatives, and has now written to more than 7,000 households in the town.