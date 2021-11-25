The number of neonatal cots at QMC will be increased from 17 to 38 by 2023 and councillors said the new beds were ‘desperately needed’.

At a meeting of the council’s health scrutiny committee, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North at County Hall, said: “ Can I say that we (the Independents) wholeheartedly support the expansion of neonatal services at Queens Medical Centre from 17 to 38."

Coun Wilmott’s words followed the same vein as many others at the meeting, with Coun Matt Barney (Con), committee vice-chairman, saying he ‘woleheartedly welcomed’ the plans.

Councillors have welcomed the news that the number of neonatal beds at Queen's Medical Centre is being increased. Photo: Google Earth

Documents from the meeting, on November 22, stated that ‘the environment and space available on the meonatal unit at the QMC is not fit for purpose, leading to increased risk of cross-infection and mortality’.

Council papers show that neonatal units should not operate at more than 80 per cent occupancy over the year – but QMC is usually more than 95 per cent full.

The neonatal unit at City Hospital has 24 cots but babies requiring specialised imaging or surgical care are currently transferred from the City to the QMC campus.

From April 2019 to April 2020, there were 147 transfers between Nottingham hospitals trust sites and in the same period, 116 babies could not be accommodated in Nottingham sites and were transferred to hospitals, as far as Burnley, Luton, Scunthorpe, Bradford and Birmingham.

Around 8,500 babies are born at Nottingham University Hospital Trust every year and the changes will affect around 250 of those babies.

Coun Michelle Welsh (Lab) said: “We’re talking about increasing capacity which is greatly welcomed.

"It is a job of passion for the people that work there.

“That is going to put pressure on the current staff and mean a big recruitment drive.

“I am fully aware that at the moment other neonatal units across the country are finding it incredibly difficult to get people to work on those units.

“I welcome the increasing capacity, I think it is absolutely fantastic.

"Thank you for doing this because it is so desperately needed.”

The response was that the trust would ‘absolutely’ be increasing the number of staff working on the units.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the plans for the Clinical Commissioning Group to proceed with targeted engagement of families who would be affected.

Council documents stated: “This is a major quality improvement for a small number of pre-term babies and their families.