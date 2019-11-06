Hucknall mum to share her slimming secrets after losing more than five stone in a year

A mum from Hucknall made such a success of losing weight that she is now determined to share her secrets with others.

Nicola Bradbury, 52, shed more than five stones and dropped five dress-sizes inside a year after joining a Slimming World class in the town.

How Nicola Bradbury looked after her weight loss.

Now she has taken over the class herself, and is planning to greet her first slimmers at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street every Saturday morning from November 23.

Nicola said: “Losing the weight has changed my life in so many ways, and I am hoping that I can support and help others to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

“As a consultant, it’s my job to create a warm and supportive atmopshere, and to get people sharing their ideas and experiences. It’s going to be great fun, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Nicola joined Slimming World in May, 2017 when she weighed 16 stones, three pounds. Now she is down to 10st 7lb.

She continued: “I was approaching my milestone 50th birthday, and I had a fabulous family holiday planned, so I knew the time was right for me to lose weight.

“I wanted to feel happier and healthier in myself, and not feel embarrassed about my size. I had tried losing weight before by following numerous diets, but they were never sustainable.

”Now, after losing so much and completing my training as a consultant, it’s a privilege for me to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.”

The latest government figures reveal that one in four adults is now obese, and 29 per cent of Nottingham’s population is now overweight.

So, with the figures predicted to get worse, Nicola feels her role has never been more important.

She added: “Obesity is becoming a huge issue. I know how it feels to be overweight and to go through all the emotions as you walk through Slimming World’s doors.

“You feel alone, so support is the most important thing. I couldn’t have lost five-and-a-half stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

“Slimming World offers an eating plan that encourages you to have lots of tasty, filling foods. But becoming active is important too. Everything counts, from walking and gardening to washing the car.”

Nicola won praise from Stella Loutitt, who is her team developer at Slimming World. Stella said: “Our consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

“Nicola has a kind and warm personality, and a great sense of humour, so I know she’ll be an amazing support to members.”