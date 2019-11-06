Hucknall’s St John Ambulance unit looking for new leaders

An appeal has been launched for volunteers to step forward and work with the youngest members of the St John Ambulance charity in Hucknall.

The St John Badgers, aged between seven and ten, and the Cadets, aged between ten and 17, are in need of a manager and youth leader at their base at West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive.

Janet Teather, area manager with responsibility for the unit, said: “There are some fantastic opportunities to volunteer with St John Ambulance in Hucknall.

“Successful applicants for unit manager and youth leader roles will help shape the next gegeration of first-aiders locally by guiding the Badgers and the Cadets through their volunteering journeys with us.

“We have a busy and exciting schedule in Hucknall in 2020 and are looking forward to hearing from enthusiastic local people who can spare a few hours each month to work with our youngsters.”

The Badgers work towards achieving their Super Badger Award, which includes learning first-aid and completing nine subjects, ranging from safety and active to healthy and caring. This lively programme has been developed to enable the children to learn important life-skills in a fun and safe environment.

Cadets are taught first-aid and other life-skills as they work towards the Grand Prior Award, which covers 24 subjects. They also get the chance to go on duty with adult volunteers at community events.

The unit meets at the church every Tuesday evening, and the successful candidates will be expected to go along to these sessions.

Applicants for the youth leader role must be aged 18 or over and, if necessary, they will be taught first-aid so they can pass on these skills. No prior first-aid volunteering experience is required.

For the unit manager job, previous volunteer management experience with a youth organisation is preferred. Applicants must be 18 or over and will be expected to have specific responsibility for training, recruitment, administration and finances.

If you are interested in applying for the youth leader role, please go to the St John Ambulance website at https://volunteering.sja.org.uk.

If you interested in applying for the unit manager role, please contact district youth officer Steve Cross at steven.cross@sja.org.uk.