Young people aged 16-25 in Hucknall and across Nottinghamshire are being asked to channel their creativity and design innovative promotional material.

Entries may include a variety of art forms such as a short video or a piece of graphic design, to help raise awareness of the Covid-19 vaccination for young people and to encourage them to consider getting vaccinated.

Competition winners will have their work used in local promotion campaigns.

Young people are being urged to promote the importance of Covid jabs through a social media competition

The competition prizes include shopping vouchers for sports and leisure retailers, gym passes donated by district council partners and their leisure services providers, and cinema tickets.

Coun Boyd Elliott (Con), chairman of council’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to announce the launch of our competition for young people in Nottinghamshire.

“As we learn to live safely with Covid, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is not over.

"The virus is still spreading within our communities and vaccinations remain the most effective way to protect yourself and others from getting severely ill from Covid-19.

“This competition is a fantastic opportunity for young people to showcase their creative ideas on how to highlight the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination amongst their peers.

“There are plenty of exciting prizes, from cinema tickets to local gym memberships.

"So, whether you’d like to design a poster or create a TikTok video, I encourage young adults across Nottinghamshire to get their creative juices flowing and enter.”

The competition’s entrants will be judged in two categories – people aged 16-18 years and 19-25 years.

The closing date for the competition is Tuesday, May 17 and winners will be announced in mid-June.

For any questions about the competition, please email [email protected], with the words ‘social media competition for young adults’ in the email title.