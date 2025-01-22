Last chance to get winter vaccinations
The drop-in vaccination clinics have been travelling around Nottingham and Nottinghamshire since November providing COVID-19 and flu vaccines to people who:
- are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)
- have certain health conditions
- are pregnant
- are a frontline health or social care worker
- live in a care home for older adults.
The remaining clinics will be held between 10am and 4pm at:
- Kingsmill Hospital, Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 4JL: 22 and 27 January
- Highbury Hospital, Highbury Road, Nottingham, NG6 9DR: 28 January
- Newark Hospital, Boundary Road, Newark NG24 4DE: 29 January
Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We’ve seen a much higher rate of hospitalisation due to flu this year, so it’s even more important to get vaccinated. If you have a long-term condition and you catch flu, you may reduce your chances of being hospitalised by up to a third just by getting vaccinated.
“And winter vaccinations in pregnancy can help to protect your baby, who will continue to have some immunity during the first few months of their life.”
People can continue to receive the flu vaccination via available pharmacies until the end of March.