May half term vaccination clinics

By NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:24 BST
Vaccination available for students in years 7 - 11
Students in years 7 – 11 have the chance to catch up on any missed vaccinations during May half term.

The School Aged Immunisation Service will be offering vaccinations at a series of clinics in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for anyone who might have missed a school clinic or is home educated.

Vaccinations on offer include:

  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV): One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus.
  • Tetanus, diphtheria and polio (3-in-1 teenage booster vaccine (Td/IPV): One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.
  • Meningococcal (Men) ACWY vaccine (MenACWY): One injection is given in year 9 to protect against meningitis and septicaemia caused by four groups of meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y.

Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then option 2).

The clinics will be held on:

Tuesday 27 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Mansfield Woodhouse Family Hub, Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, NG19 8BT

Wednesday 28 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Arnbrook Family Hub, Bestwood Lodge Drive, Arnold, NG5 8NE, Located off Home Close

Thursday 29 May (9.30am - 4.00pm): IntraHealth, Unit 2A, East Bridgford Industrial Estate, Kneesall Road, East Bridgford, NG13 8PJ

Thursday 29 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Ollerton and Boughton Family Hub, Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, NG22 9TH

Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Retford Family Hub, Spa Lane, Retford, DN22 6EA, Car Park on New Street

Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Summer House Family Hub, Clare Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 5BB

Friday 30 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Hyson Green Family Hub, Mary Potter Centre, 76 Gregory Boulevard, NG7 5HY

