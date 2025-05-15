May half term vaccination clinics
The School Aged Immunisation Service will be offering vaccinations at a series of clinics in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for anyone who might have missed a school clinic or is home educated.
Vaccinations on offer include:
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV): One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus.
- Tetanus, diphtheria and polio (3-in-1 teenage booster vaccine (Td/IPV): One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.
- Meningococcal (Men) ACWY vaccine (MenACWY): One injection is given in year 9 to protect against meningitis and septicaemia caused by four groups of meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y.
Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then option 2).
The clinics will be held on:
Tuesday 27 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Mansfield Woodhouse Family Hub, Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, NG19 8BT
Wednesday 28 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Arnbrook Family Hub, Bestwood Lodge Drive, Arnold, NG5 8NE, Located off Home Close
Thursday 29 May (9.30am - 4.00pm): IntraHealth, Unit 2A, East Bridgford Industrial Estate, Kneesall Road, East Bridgford, NG13 8PJ
Thursday 29 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Ollerton and Boughton Family Hub, Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, NG22 9TH
Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Retford Family Hub, Spa Lane, Retford, DN22 6EA, Car Park on New Street
Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Summer House Family Hub, Clare Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 5BB
Friday 30 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Hyson Green Family Hub, Mary Potter Centre, 76 Gregory Boulevard, NG7 5HY