Mental health care in Notts to be showcased in new Channel 4 documentary

The hard work and dedication of some of Nottinghamshire’s finest healthcare professionals is set to be showcased in a new Channel 4 documentary.

The new Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency series, will focus on mental health work and gains access to Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust – one of the UK’s largest trusts in this area.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare staff pictured for the documentary. Image: Channel 4.

With demand rising and resources stretched, this series explores the pressure on mental health services and the impossible decisions clinicians have to make every day.

It goes to the heart of front line services as staff struggle to tackle an extraordinary rise in demand, giving a unique insight into the pressures and challenges mental health trusts and patients must deal with daily.

Told with a frank first person perspective, this series gives a very personal view of mental illness in 2019; the tragedy, humour and complex challenges.

The trust made the decision to take part in the series in April 2019 to try and further reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Filming took place across Nottinghamshire during the summer of last year and features patients with a wide variety of diagnoses, including young people, families and people in crisis.

John Brewin, trust chief executive, said: “We knew taking part in this series had its risks but having seen all four episodes I’m very glad we made the decision.

“Our staff come across as unfailingly compassionate and caring, a credit to the trust. The individuals who have allowed the cameras into their lives when at their most vulnerable are an example to us all in their honesty, refreshing insight and positivity.

“This is a series we can all be proud of. It covers a diverse range of mental health and we see the brilliant care being delivered by staff, along with the challenges they face.

“Thanks to our partners in the police and Nottingham University Hospitals for their contributions.

“Patients allowed cameras in at the most sensitive time for them and the main feedback all patients have given after viewing their episode is that they are very proud of themselves; which is brilliant and what we hoped to achieve.”

The first episode will air at 10pm on Tuesday, January 21.