Builders are being urged to open in new mental health campaign 👷‍♂️

A campaign encouraging builders to open up about their mental health has been launched.

Research from St John Ambulance found that 67% of construction workers nationally have suspected a fellow worker was suffering from serious depression – but found it too difficult to talk about.

It comes as the charity announces a new face-to-face mental health first aid course to give workers the skills to spot hidden signs, start difficult conversations and create supportive environments at work.

St John has produced limited edition Hi Vis Stress Vests to prompt mental health conversations that could save lives in construction and other sectors. On the back of each vest – being worn by celebrities including TV builder Tommy Walsh – is a statement revealing how construction workers might really be feeling behind the bravado.

For example, “My debt keeps me awake at night” and “I’m always in pain but hide it.”

‘We can save many more lives’

The research showed three in ten people in the construction workforce (31%) are currently struggling, overwhelmed or suicidal and 82% nationally have suffered a mental health issue at some point in their career. But 39% would rather quit their job than tell someone and 71% workers admit to giving a false reason for taking time off due to poor mental health.

Tommy Walsh said: “I’ve worked in this industry for over 50 years and have seen first-hand the impact of mental health. For some reason, despite the fact we all know it is a major problem for the industry, we can’t seem to normalise talking about mental health.

“If we can do this through training, then we can save many more lives and create a safer working environment for all. It’s why this campaign matters”.

Hi Vis Stress Vests are ‘effective conversation starters’

More than half of builders polled for the research (58%) say at home they’re nothing like the 'tough guy' persona they need to put on at work.

Lisa Sharman, national head of education and commercial training at St John Ambulance, said: “ Hi Vis Stress Vest aims to break down barriers and start conversations among groups of workers who find it difficult to talk about mental health. The construction sector has an alarming suicide rate and, as a charity that saves lives, we must try and change that.

“Opening up to someone who’s ready to listen is a vital first step. So, we hope our campaign will also persuade more business leaders to invest in training their people up in mental health first aid – so they can spot hidden signs in their colleagues and step in to potentially save lives."

Wellbeing manager at construction giant BAM, Rhianwen Conron, recently used the Hi Vis Stress Vests at a session for 10 workers. She explained: “The messages on the back of the vests are very powerful and proved to be effective conversation starters.

“Anything that prompts our people to start opening up is valuable and having something physical to focus on, like these Hi Vis Stress Vests, is hugely helpful. I think every construction company should be training people to hold these kinds of wellbeing conversations.”

For more information visit sja.org.uk/hivis