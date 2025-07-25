Missed a school vaccine? We’ve got you covered this summer

Vaccine clinics for school children

School children in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire can catch up on any missed vaccinations at a series of clinics running over the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The School Aged Immunisation Service will be offering vaccinations at family hubs and community venues across the county and city.

The following vaccinations, which are normally given in year 8 and 9, include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus.

One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus. Tetanus, diphtheria and polio (3-in-1 teenage booster vaccine (Td/IPV): One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.

One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio. Meningococcal (Men) ACWY vaccine (MenACWY): One injection is given in year 9 to protect against meningitis and septicaemia caused by four groups of meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y.

There will also be a few clinics offering only measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations for children from reception to year 11 who have missed one or more doses.

Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then option 2).

Find out more about vaccinations and when to have them.