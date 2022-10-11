People aged 65 and over, people who are at high risk due to certain health conditions, carers, pregnant women and frontline health and care workers are being urged to get vaccinated without delay ahead of a potential ‘twindemic’ of Covid-19 and flu this winter.

Everyone who takes up the booster vaccine this autumn will increase their protection ahead of the winter months when respiratory viruses are typically at their peak.

Amanda Sullivan, chief executive of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “It has been brilliant to see so many people coming forward for their all-important autumn booster jab.

Thousands of people across Nottinghamshire have signed up for their autumn Covid booster jab. Photo: Getty Images

“The vaccine is still our best protection against this virus and with the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 on the rise once again, I urge anyone eligible for the autumn booster to book their latest dose without delay.

"We know that immunity fades, even if you have already had the virus, so topping it up with a jab really is the best defence.

“The vaccine is being offered to those who are at more at risk for a reason, so it is important that everyone who is invited takes up this offer to protect themselves.”

So far, more than 454,000 autumn booster appointments have been booked in the East Midlands since September 12.

Many more people are getting their vaccinations through walk-in clinics.

There are more than 50 sites across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire offering Covid boosters – mainly community pharmacies and GP premises as well as a few bigger centres – so it is more convenient than ever for people to get their vaccinations.

Currently certain people are being prioritised for getting an autumn booster. Others, including those aged 50 to 64 who are not at higher risk, will be able to get it later in the autumn 2022.

The NHS is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and Covid jab at the same time in some venues.

You can book your flu jab though your GP or local pharmacy.