The first meeting of the Nottingham Tinnitus Support Group will take place on Tuesday, February 15 between 2pm and 3.30pm at Nottinghamshire Deaf Society on Forest Road in Nottingham.

It is estimated that over 36,000 people experience tinnitus in the city of Nottingham alone, and 7.1 million people across the UK - around one in eight adults.

Run by local volunteer Nadine Mellor, who has tinnitus herself, the group will enable people with tinnitus to meet others with the condition, hear useful tips on coping methods, find out what help is available and hear about the latest research.

Nadine Mellor will run the new Nottingham-based tinnitus support group

Nadine said: “My tinnitus journey began in 2013, when I fell from a headstand yoga posture and got tinnitus.

"Then in 2020, my tinnitus got worse, and my life was turned upside down.

"I can no longer exercise or walk long distances and the ringing in my ears is often intrusive

" I have also had episodes of hyperacusis.

However, I am learning to live with this trying condition, not to judge it as unpleasant and not to fight it.

"Some days are easier than others but on the whole, I can see I am more tolerant towards it than I used to be.

"I now feel the need to offer hope to other people locally.”

The Nottingham Tinnitus Support Group is supported by the British Tinnitus Association (BTA).

All are welcome – you don’t have to have a hearing loss to attend.