The latest refurbishments are just the start for Hucknall Leisure Centre

Hitting the first milestone of a three-stage plan, the refreshed front-of-house area was officially opened on Tuesday, May 25.

A new reception area has been installed with new café provision and new toilet facilities.

However, that is just the start for Hucknall Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council, with work already under way on an extended fitness suite and on refurbishments to the group exercise studios.

The final phase will also see a £2.7 million teaching pool added in 2022, which will deliver a different offering to the existing lane pool, providing something for everyone.

There will also be extensive development and refurbishment of the wetside changing facilities.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We hope the public enjoy the new-look reception area, which is just the beginning for Hucknall Leisure Centre.

“It will be transformed into a site which will better serve the needs of all sections of the community and it is going to be a fantastic facility.”

The upgrades are part of an overall £20 million investment into leisure facilities in Ashfield.

A new leisure centre being built in Kirkby and Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre is receiving significant improvements to its fitness suite and play offer. Work began at Kirkby five months ago and is set to continue until early 2022, with the first piece of steelwork recently installed at the site.

The centre will include:

- Swimming pool and splash pad

- Fitness suite and group exercise studios

- Health hub

- Sauna and steam rooms

- Sports hall

- Adventure play

- Clip ’n climb

Meanwhile, the transformation of Lammas Leisure Centre has begun, where plans include:

- Extended fitness suite and new group cycling studio

- New fitness equipment

- New family activity zone

- Extensive energy investments

- Pool equipment and feature lighting

- Ice rink interactive gaming development

- Development of the café and front of house

Lorenzo Clark added: “This is such an exciting time for the community with developments under way at Hucknall and Lammas and a new site being built in Kirkby.

“When all works are complete, the public will have access to an outstanding set of facilities which will serve generations to come.

“Everyone Active will ensure the staff at the centres deliver a level of service to the community which matches the high quality of the facilities around them.”

Councillor Kier Barsby, Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure at Ashfield District Council, said: “The investments coming to Ashfield will mean our residents have access to state-of-the-art facilities across the entire district.

“The plans for Lammas look fantastic! The fitness suite extension is a particular highlight as we know just how popular gyms have been since they reopened in April.

“Along with the ongoing transformation at Hucknall, including a new additional swimming pool and the completely new centre coming to Kirkby, these improvements prove our commitment to providing the highest quality leisure provision possible.”