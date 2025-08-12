NHS advises to order repeat prescriptions before Bank Holiday

The NHS is advising people to order any repeat prescriptions ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Pharmacies are extra busy around Bank Holidays and opening hours may be different, so it is recommended that any repeat prescriptions should be ordered by Friday 15 August at the very latest.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Getting your prescriptions requested in good time helps ensure everyone gets the medication they need for over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It takes just a couple of minutes to check what medication you already have and order any repeat prescriptions on the NHS app.”

Order your repeat prescriptions now

Your local pharmacy offers a convenient way to get advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses. And remember, pharmacists can also offer prescription medicine for some conditions without the need for you to see a GP or make an appointment.

Conditions they can offer NHS prescription medicine for are:

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

urinary tract infections (UTIs) (women aged 16 to 64 years)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

Read more about Pharmacy First at pharmacyfirstnottinghamshire.com

Visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111 to be directed to the right service.