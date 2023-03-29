NHS bosses discuss ‘grim’ situation with access to dental services in Nottinghamshire

The report by NHS England in the Midlands says the pandemic had a “considerable impact” on dental services and the long-term affect on oral health is “a cause for concern”.

The Nottinghamshire County Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee discussed the issue at its meeting on March 28.

The report by NHS England shows Nottinghamshire currently has 109 general dental practices.

Health chiefs admit the current situation over NHS dentist access in Nottinghamshire is 'grim'

NHS England representatives also attended the meeting, where leaders discussed recovery plans for dental services post pandemic.

Councillors unanimously agreed at the end of the meeting to send a joint letter to Nottinghamshire MPs requesting support in reforming the current NHS dental contract.

Addressing the meeting, Caroline Goulding, head of primary care commissioning for the East Midlands, said: “Being completely transparent, dentistry was challenged before the pandemic in respect of access.

“The pandemic has significantly worsened that.

"Access to dentistry not just in Nottinghamshire but across the East Midlands is not where we want it to be.

“The team are doing everything we possibly can, there is a huge amount of work nationally to try to address bigger contractual issues.

“It’s grim, I’ve got to be honest, with all the MP letters and patient complaint letters.

"We are doing everything we can within our scope to improve it for patients.”

But Coun Sue Saddington, committee chairman, said: “You’re saying the waiting lists will take two or three years to come down, people will have rotten teeth by that time.

“It isn’t acceptable that people are in pain and can’t get an appointment.”

In response, Claire Hames, commissioning manager, East Midlands, said the team has commissioned weekend sessions for more than 300 patients.

It has also secured funding for dedicated urgent care slots during surgery opening hours.

Two practices in Hucknall and Mansfield are also offering an additional 25 urgent care slots per week.

Various measures are also in place to deal with increasing backlogs across Nottinghamshire.

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, said the system in Hucknall was ‘completely broken’ and pleaded with health bosses to take on the Government to change the NHS dental contract.

He said: “In August last year, Hucknall’s dental services came under even more strain due to the BUPA dental care practice suspending its NHS patients service due to lack of available NHS clinicians.

“How has it got like this?

"We have residents in Hucknall completely avoiding the dentist – not because they are afraid of the pain but because they are frightened to death of the prohibitive cost.”

Coun Wilmott also raised the prospect of NHS dentists being based at the proposed new Hucknall Cavell Centre.

Responding to all councillors’ concerns, Adrian Morby, regional chief dentist, said: “As a practising dentist, I couldn’t agree with you more.

“There are enough dentists in this country to deliver a service, unfortunately, the contract is stopping them from going into that.

“Currently we’ve got graduates leaving university, who have had public money to become a dentist, and they are going straight into private practice – that needs to change.