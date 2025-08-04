NHS colleague recognised for strengthening clinical system to support patient care

Neil Forman, People Analyst at Nottinghamshire Healthcare

Neil Forman, People Analyst at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, has been shortlisted in the Award for Learner of the Year category, sponsored by HSJ Jobs, in the HPMA: Excellence in People Awards 2025.

Neil completed his Level 4 Data Analysis Apprenticeship this year, applying his learning by creating a number of interactive dashboards so that critical people metrics, such as agency usage, are available to view on a weekly basis.

Wherever possible we want to reduce the use of agency workers in the Trust, instead staffing our clinical areas with our substantive and bank colleagues. One example is the agency usage dashboard which provides realtime information on where we have booked agency colleagues. It includes details which allows users to look at their areas and make informed decisions on how to reduce the need for agency staff.

Neil has proactively worked with teams across the Trust to bring data, currently found in multiple systems, together, to have one overarching dashboard. This has enabled our leaders and managers to make educated and proactive decisions, impacting the efficiency and effectiveness of our services, and ultimately improvements in patient outcomes.

Through this work he has also ensured the accuracy of the data, to a point that it has now become a daily relied upon source of information for managers across the Trust. He has broken the barriers and confusion for managers by having information in one place, which is meaningful and easily understood by all.

Jen Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture said: “We’re really proud to see Neil shortlisted for this award, which he truly deserves as he’s worked really hard on this project, with fantastic results. He’s extremely dedicated to ensuring clinical teams have the information they need to make the best decisions for our patients. I would like to him the best of luck for the next stage.”