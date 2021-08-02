The Let’s Talk – Wellbeing service is available to help anyone experiencing mental health problems and has services in Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling, Broxtowe and Hucknall

The service offers a range of talking therapies for common mental health problems including depression, anxiety, panic, phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), trauma and stress.

It offers one to one sessions via telephone or video conferencing with a therapist, access to online support through the dedicated digital platform Silvercloud which can be used at any time on any device, and online videos and interactive webinars covering different topics such as stress control, anxiety management and self-care.

The service is run by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Google

Claire Thompson, operational manager for Let’s Talk – Wellbeing, said: “Let’s Talk – Wellbeing offers support for people experiencing mental health difficulties such as anxiety, stress or depression.

"The pandemic and recent lifting of most Covid restrictions may have left people feeling worried or overwhelmed.

"Our trained therapists are on hand to help.

If you need support for your mental health, contact us for help by calling us on 0300 3002200 to self-refer or complete a self-referral form online here.”

If you are feeling anxious or low there are some things you can do to help:

Introduce a regular routine.

Take regular outdoor exercise and eat healthily.

If you start to worry about the future, try to focus on things that you can do or change in the here or now.