In a statement, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, said: “Through system working we have seen a reduction in hospital bed admissions and an increase in discharge levels, which has helped with capacity across the system.

"Our NHS and social care staff have worked tirelessly to maintain services and keep the public safe throughout the last week.

“Patients and members of the public will continue to be asked to use services wisely to ensure those patients with the greatest need can access care and support.

Nottinghamshire NHS has stood down the critical incident it called earlier this month

“We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure, and we would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe.

“However, our emergency departments continue to see high numbers of patients so health and care services will continue to work together to manage the pressure, and there remain a range of steps everyone can take to help.